Russian fighter scrambled to intercept US spy plane over Chukchi Sea - defense ministry

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance plane over the Chukchi Sea, Russia’s National Defense Management Center reported on Thursday.

"A MiG-31 fighter from the Pacific Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to identify an aerial target and prevent Russia’s state border violation," the Center said. "The crew of the Russian fighter identified the aerial target as a US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 and escorted it over the Chukchi Sea," it said.

The Russian state border was not violated by the US spy plane, the National Defense Control Center stressed.

"After the US reconnaissance plane moved away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield," the Center said. "The entire flight of the Russian Su-30SM fighter proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace. The Russian border was not violated.".