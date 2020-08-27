Russian Baltic Fleet troops attack enemy positions in drills

KALININGRAD, August 27. /TASS/. Over 2,000 troops of the Baltic Fleet’s army corps held drills as part of joint maneuvers with the Western Military District’s 6th army in the westernmost Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The drills at the Pravdinsky training ground in the Kaliningrad Region involved over 2,000 personnel of armored, motor rifle and artillery units, about 200 items of armament, military and special hardware, including 16 aircraft and helicopters of the Fleet’s naval aviation," the press office said in a statement.

Under the drills’ scenario, the motorized infantry and armored units supported by air groups attacked a notional enemy’s forward defenses after deploying for a battle and pushed it out to the positions unfavorable for further operations, the statement says.

The armored units employed the tank carousel tactic to suppress the notional enemy’s fire emplacements swiftly and with high accuracy. The artillery units eliminated the notional enemy’s large reserves by fire from tube and rocket artillery, including Uragan long-range multiple rocket launchers. Overall, the motorized infantry in interaction with armored and artillery units struck over 400 targets that simulated adversary aircraft, armor and manpower, the press office specified.

"Unmanned aerial vehicles were actively employed during the drills. The drone teams adjusted artillery fire, searched for command posts and communications centers, carried out further reconnaissance of the deployment area of the notional enemy’s reserves," it said.

Upon the completion of the drills, Army Corps Commander Major-General Andrei Ruzinsky held a parade of the combat hardware and troops involved in the large-scale drills at a specially equipped site of the training ground.