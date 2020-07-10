Foreign spy planes flew 30 times near Russian borders within a week

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Thirty foreign planes conducted air reconnaissance near Russian borders over the week, according to the infographics published in the Defense Ministry’s newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda on Friday.

"Thirty spy planes of foreign states conducted air reconnaissance along the borders of the Russian Federation and were tracked by Russian radar systems," the infographics says.

Moreover, two drones flew close to the Russian borders, according to the infographics.

Russian fighter jets from the air defense quick reaction alert forces were scrambled eight times to intercept foreign aircraft. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the infographics specifies.