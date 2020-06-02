Russia ready to offer Turkey technologies for developing fifth-generation fighter

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia sees possibilities for cooperating with Turkey in developing the national TF-X fifth-generation fighter, specifically, the fighter’s engines, avionics, onboard systems, airframe and pilot life support systems, Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in an interview with the Turkish Ekoturk TV channel on Tuesday.

As the Russian defense cooperation official recalled, Turkey was developing the TF-X fifth-generation fighter jet.

"In this regard, there are potentially interesting areas, in which we could render technological assistance, considering our experience in developing and manufacturing the latest aircraft," Shugayev said.

"We have something to offer in the field of aircraft engines — and such issues were discussed — onboard guidance and control systems, the aircraft’s ergonomics and airframe, all that relates to the plane’s equipment, the pilots’ life support and so on," he said.

Shugayev told the 14th International Aerospace Show (MAKS-2019) in August 2019 that Russia and Turkey were ready to discuss industrial partnership in developing the Turkish fighter jet.

The TF-X is the project of the fifth-generation fighter, which the Turkish aerospace company TAI is developing to replace the US F-16. In November 2017, Turkish then-Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said that many countries were participating in the project, including Great Britain, but Turkey was going its own way to ensure that the country would not depend on any single state or company.