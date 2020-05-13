Russia’s advanced nuclear-powered sub enters final stage of sea trials

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Project 955A (Borei-A) lead nuclear-powered missile-carrying strategic submarine Knyaz Vladimir has taken to the sea for final trials before it enters service with the Navy, the Northern Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

The trials will last several days first in the surfaced and then in the submerged position, the press office specified.

A source in the domestic defense industry earlier confirmed to TASS the sub’s deployment to the sea. "On Tuesday evening, the cruiser set off for the White Sea from Severodvinsk for final trials," the press office said in a statement.

"During the trials, the quality of the removal of problems exposed earlier will be checked, after which the term for including the new vessel into the structure of the Northern Fleet’s submarine forces will be set," the press office said.

The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser, which represents the fourth generation of nuclear-powered subs built for the Russian Navy. It was floated out in November 2017. According to the data of Russia’s Defense Ministry, the sub Knyaz Vladimir is less noisy and features improved maneuvering, depth and armament control systems.

The nuclear-powered sub Knyaz Vladimir has fully undergone state trials. In the autumn of 2019, it test-fired a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile.

Four more Borei-A submarines are at various stages of their construction. Also, a contract has been signed for building two more missile-carrying underwater cruisers of this Project. There are also plans to build two more Borei-A subs.

Project 955 and Project 955A submarines have been developed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation). All Borei-class submarines carry 16 Bulava ballistic missiles. They are also furnished with 533mm torpedo tubes. Currently, three Project 955 nuclear-powered missile-carrying subs are operational in the Russian Northern and Pacific Fleets.