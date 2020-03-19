Over 20 reconnaissance aircraft, four drones spotted near Russia’s borders

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia’s radar stations spotted 22 aircraft and four drones of foreign states, which conducted air reconnaissance near Russia’s borders over the past week, the Defense Ministry’s official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) said.

"Twenty-two reconnaissance aircraft and four reconnaissance drones conducted air reconnaissance along the borders and were monitored by Russia’s radar stations," the newspaper said.

Russia’s air defense forces on duty prevented the violation of the state border, according to the newspaper.