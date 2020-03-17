Major artillery drills with 2,000 servicemen take place in Russia’s Kuban

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. More than 2,000 artillerymen from Russia’s Southern Military District, located at the North Caucasus, have conducted a massive military exercise at Krasnodar Region foothills, using the recently shipped Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, the District press service told TASS.

"The military crews have completed about 50 firing tasks on destruction of armored vehicles and personnel at a distance of up to 15 km. After each salvo, the artillerymen conducted an evasion maneuver, moving to a new firing location. Howitzer and rocket artillery crews competed with each other on speed and precision of task completion, the District said.

The joint firing system was used for operational interaction and command and surveillance centers on artillery control. The target coordinates were transmitted from drones and reconnaissance systems to the control center.

Besides the 152-mm self-propelled and towed howitzers, the exercise involved the 120-mm Sani mortars and BM-27 Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems.

A total of 2,000 servicemen and some 300 vehicles took part in the exercise.