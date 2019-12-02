Russia's Pacific Fleet ships to take part in three international exercises

VLADIVOSTOK, December 2. /TASS/. Russia's Pacific Fleet servicemen will take part in three international drills with the fleets of the Asia-Pacific region states in the new training year, which started on Monday, the Pacific Fleet’s press service reported.
"In the new training year the fleet will face intense combat training, notably sea, field and flight personnel training, and long-distance voyages were planned. There are plans for the Pacific Fleet’s servicemen to take part in three international exercises with the fleets of the Asia-Pacific region states, at which they and their partners from foreign states will resolve tasks of anti-submarine and anti-aircraft defense of the ships’ crews, train to provide secure navigation and rescue at sea and carry out joint combat training exercises," the press service reported.