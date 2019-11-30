{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian missile cruiser completes live-fire drills with South Africa and China in Atlantic

Over the period of two months, the Northern Fleet’s naval group held a series of drills in the Mediterranean and visited Algeria, Egypt, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus
MURMANSK, December 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Marshal Ustinov missile cruiser completed a joint exercise with the Chinese frigate Weifang and the South African warship Amatola in the Southern Atlantic on Saturday, the Northern Fleet’s press office reported.

