US creating network of labs where bio weapons can be made, says Russian security chief

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The United States is creating a network of laboratories around the world where biological weapons can be manufactured, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev wrote in his article in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Of particular concern is the Pentagon’s activity to create biological laboratories all over the world, primarily in the CIS member-countries, which conduct research on infectious diseases and where biological weapons can be made," he noted.

According to Patrushev, this indicates the growing need for close coordination with foreign partners, including through signing bilateral biosafety agreements.

"As for the CIS and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are concerned, the West has been consistently pursuing the policy aimed at destroying the common humanitarian space and alienating peoples," he stressed. "[They] are fostering nationalism and neo-Nazism, blatant Russophobia, while discriminating the Russian language, distorting and defaming the CIS member-countries’ common history.".