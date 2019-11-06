Russia, India in talks on defense cooperation program until 2030 — deputy PM

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. A program of military technical cooperation between Russia and India in the next decade is currently under negotiation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said at his meeting with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

"The Russian deputy prime minister pointed out that despite external pressure, Russia and India are successfully implementing joint projects in military technical cooperation (in particular, deliveries of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and others). Besides, work is underway to negotiate a program of Russian-Indian military technical cooperation until 2030," says the statement posted on the Russian government’s site on Wednesday.