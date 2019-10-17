Russian, Indian security chiefs discuss strategic cooperation

BRASILIA, October 17. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has noted the strategic nature of relations between Russia and India during Thursday’s meeting with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Doval in Brasilia.

Patrushev reminded that in early September, Russia and India signed a package of agreements aimed to enhance bilateral cooperation in various areas, namely in the sphere of security, during the Russian-Indian summit on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. "This demonstrates the strategic nature of our bilateral partnership," the Russian security chief said.

Russian Security Council Spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin informed that during the meeting, Patrushev and Doval "discussed Russian-Indian law enforcement cooperation in the sphere of cybersecurity."

The Russian security chief is currently in Brazil on a two-day visit to take part in the annual Meeting of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) High Representatives for Security Issues, as well as to hold bilateral Russian-Brazilian talks.