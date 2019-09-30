Russian pilots to carry out observation flight over Hungary — media

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian pilots will perform an observation flight over Hungary from September 30 until October 4, the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper reported on Monday citing head of the National Center for Reducing Nuclear Threats Sergey Ryzhkov.

"In accordance with the Open Skies Treaty, Russia will carry out an observation flight over Hungary on a Russian An-30B reconnaissance aircraft. The flight will be carried out from September 30 until October from the Open Skies aerodrome Papa. The maximum flight distance will be 1,1180 km. The An-30B will follow a route coordinated with the observed party, and Hungarian specialists onboard will monitor the use of reconnaissance equipment and observation of the conditions envisaged by the Treaty," the newspaper said.

Observation flights in the framework of the Treaty are performed to facilitate transparency in military activities of member states and build confidence and security.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed on 24 March 1992 by 23 member states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Russia ratified the Treaty on 26 May 2001.