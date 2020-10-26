Putin fully informed on COVID-19 situation in Russia, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is fully informed on the difficult COVID-19 situation in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Naturally, the president is fully informed," Peskov said. "Of course, both federal and regional centers report the information to the head of state."

He stated that the situation with the novel coronavirus in Russia "is rather difficult." "Right now, the main force of the epidemic has hit the regions, it went to the east of Moscow, so the situation with the spread of the coronavirus is really rather difficult, it requires active efforts of the federal and regional governments, which are underway," the spokesman pointed out.

When asked about control over the situation, Peskov noted that this "first and foremost means control over healthcare capacity, the number of hospital beds, the supply of medicine and means of individual protection." "This is the first thing that helps control the epidemiological situation," he said, adding that it is also important to find a middle ground between taking the necessary measures and avoiding damage to the economy.

"Different regions make different decisions when it comes to restrictions, but all these decisions do not halt the economy," Peskov pointed out.

"Right now, unfortunately, the whole world is facing new record high numbers of coronavirus cases. This is the reality that we live in and that we all should fight against," the Kremlin official stressed.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 43 mln people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Russia has documented 1,531,224 cases of infection, 1,146,096 people have recovered and 26,269 have died.