UNGA’s resolution on pandemic to contribute to boosting global solidarity, Russia says

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly’s adoption of the resolution for a "comprehensive and coordinated response" to the COVID-19 pandemic will become an important contribution to enhancing global solidarity and give an impetus to international cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"We are convinced that this positive decision of the most representative UN body will become an important contribution to strengthening global solidarity and give a new impetus to international cooperation in combating the most pressing challenge for the modern time," the ministry said.

The ministry recalled that on September 11 the resolution for a "comprehensive and coordinated response" to the COVID-19 pandemic was passed in New York at the UN General Assembly by the majority of votes. A total of 169 countries, including Russia, voted in favor of the document while two countries - the United States and Israel - voted against, and two others - Ukraine and Hungary - abstained.

"Although some provisions of this resolution were contradictory, its adoption showed commitment of the global community to enhancing multilateral engagement and cooperation both in containing the pandemic and overcoming its negative consequences," according to the statement.

The ministry highlighted that the adopted resolution "in a resolute and unambiguous manner supported the UN secretary-general’s calls to cease fire and stop unilateral forceful measures against developing states, especially amid the COVID-19 challenge for everyone."

"The preservation of these illegal sanctions measures against the developing countries does not only bring sufferings and prevent the implementation of rights to health, nutrition and life itself but also impedes a global response to the pandemic. The Russian Federation and 83 like-minded fellows voted in favor of including this provision in the resolution while 13 countries voted against and 60 abstained," the ministry said.