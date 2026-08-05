Water supply systems in 12 US states hit by cyberattacks — TV report

NEW YORK, August 5. /TASS/. Water supply systems in 12 US states were hit by cyberattacks, ABC News reported, citing sources and noting that no major disruptions to water supply or treatment systems were observed.

According to the broadcaster, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recommended that utilities and companies disconnect their systems from the internet whenever possible, use automatic circuit breakers, and even consider returning to manual control if automated systems are compromised.

The sources said Iran is considered the main suspect behind the cyberattacks; however, there has been no official confirmation of this.

According to a statement from Michigan State Police, one of the states most affected by the cyberattack, law enforcement agencies are monitoring the situation and coordinating with federal authorities. Police said local operators resolved the issues, and no incidents posing a threat to public health had been reported.