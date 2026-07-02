Four people killed in explosion in Damascus near Palace of Justice — news agency

BEIRUT, July 2. /TASS/. At least four people were killed in an explosion that rocked the area near the Palace of Justice in Damascus, the SANA news agency reported, citing the Syrian Health Ministry.

According to its information, another 11 people were injured. The injured have been hospitalized.

Earlier, Syrian media outlets reported an explosion at a coffee shop on Al-Nasr Street, which is located near the Palace of Justice. According to Syria TV, security forces have cordoned off the scene of the explosion. Details of the incident are still being clarified.