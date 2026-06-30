Ukraine gets €3.8 bln from EU for military needs — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Ukraine has received another installment of €3.8 billion from the European Union, Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko announced on her Telegram channel.

"Another €3.8 billion from the European Union has been channeled to a special fund of the state budget," she wrote.

According to the Prime Minister, the funds will be used to "finance priority defense needs - drone production, enhancing the potential of the defense industry, and ensuring urgent supplies for the front."

Sviridenko stressed that this is "the first tranche of defense support under the new financial instrument - the Ukraine Support Loan."

On June 25, €3.2 billion was allocated to the budget for budget support under the same loan, Sviridenko recalled. The total amount of funds received by Kiev under this program stands at €7 billion.

Earlier Sviridenko reported that Ukraine's military spending in 2025 exceeded 40% of GDP and 70% of the state budget.

Earlier on Tuesday, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EC had earmarked €3.9 billion for Kiev for the purchase of drones. She also added that the remaining funds would "follow." The European Commission had previously pledged to send Kiev the first installment of €5.9 billion for drones by the end of June.