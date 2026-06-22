Iran-US talks take place in constructive atmosphere — Pakistani PM

ISLAMABAD, June 22. /TASS/. The Iran-US talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland, took place in a constructive atmosphere, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

"The discussions were held in a positive and constructive atmosphere and yielded encouraging progress, including agreement on a roadmap toward a final deal within 60 days, the establishment of a High-Level Committee to provide political oversight, and the commencement of further technical talks," he wrote on X.

Sharif thanked both the US and Iran "for their continued commitment to constructive engagement" and commended Qatar’s mediation and Switzerland's efforts to organize the consultations.