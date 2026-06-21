Vance states progress on ensuring ceasefire in Lebanon

BURGENSTOCK, June 21. /TASS/. The US administration thinks that significant progress has been reached in recent days on what concerns a ceasefire in Lebanon, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"First of all, we've seen great progress over the last just couple of days in ensuring that the ceasefire holds in Lebanon," he told reporters in Switzerland’s Burgenstock, which hosts mediated US-Iran talks.

"I actually feel great about where we are in Lebanon. There's still some additional wood to chop, but we're going to keep on working at it," he added.

The Qatari foreign ministry earlier announced the beginning of Qatar-and Pakistan-mediated talks between the US and Iranian delegations in Switzerland. The sides formed technical groups to work on the final agreement, it added.