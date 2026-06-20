Ubisoft co-founder Claude Guillemot believed killed in plane crash in France

PARIS, June 20. /TASS/. Claude Guillemot, one of the founders of the video game development corporation Ubisoft, is believed to have died in a plane crash in the commune of La Baule in western France, the newspaper Ouest-France, reported, citing a source.

The incident involves the crash of a Cessna 421 aircraft on Friday, which was owned by Guillemot. According to the publication, official identification of the body has not yet been carried out.

The plane crash was reported yesterday by BFMTV, citing the fire service of the Loire-Atlantique department. At the time of the rescuers' arrival at the scene, the aircraft was on fire. Twenty-nine units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

The French company Ubisoft was founded in 1986 by the five Guillemot brothers. Among the group's projects are the game series Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Prince of Persia, and Rayman.