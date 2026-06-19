Trump says Iranian attacks brought Gulf countries 'into his lap'

WASHINGTON, June 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that Iranian missile strikes on Gulf countries at the beginning of the conflict effectively brought those states "into his lap."

"When that war started, I guess my biggest surprise - almost immediately missiles were flying at these five other countries. I said, why is he doing it? And you know what that did? That brought those five countries right into my lap," Trump said in an interview with Axios.

According to the US president, he was referring to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain.