MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has made another series of threats against Belarus, stating that he is ready to order an attack on equipment which, according to him, is located on Belarusian territory along the border with Ukraine, if it is not removed from there within a week.

He stated that "repeaters on towers" are located there. "He [President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko] can remove it? <...> Let him remove this equipment, let him withdraw this equipment. I think a week will be enough for him to do this. <...> If he does not do it, we will," he stated in a video recording provided by UNIAN.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated the day before that the situation on the border with Ukraine is "burning like never before" and ordered reinforced protection of the region. Zelensky, three days ago, threatened to deploy new UAV formations on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

Recently, he has been systematically making provocative statements against Belarus. Both Minsk and Moscow have noted that Kiev is actively trying to provoke the republic's authorities in order to drag them into the conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry did not even rule out that the attack on the bus with Belarusian children in the Bryansk region was part of this plan.