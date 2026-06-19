Trump says Europe of old could be no more amid energy, migration mishandling

ROME, June 19. /TASS/. Europe’s image as a prosperous continent could come crashing down because of its unwise energy and migration policies, US President Donald Trump said.

He said the Europeans are doing everything wrong on energy and immigration issues, and if they don't solve these problems, Europe will never be the same again.

He doesn't see Europe solving these problems, adding that migration is a disaster, and the energy sector, with all these wind turbines that turned out to be a failure, is also a disaster, according to Italian television La7.

He also said he does not care about Ukraine joining the EU, adding he just "wants peace."