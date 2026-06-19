Iranian Foreign Ministry denies media reports of closure of Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, June 19. /TASS/. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has denied reports of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, stating that shipping along this route continues.

"Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has called claims by some media outlets that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed groundless," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

According to the statement, the Iranian armed forces "have taken the necessary measures to ensure the safe passage of merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz" as part of the memorandum of understanding reached with the United States.

Earlier this week, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding calling for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including in Lebanon. Notably, Israel did not participate in the negotiations. The Swiss Foreign Ministry’s press service reported that the planned US-Iran talks in Buergenstock, Switzerland, scheduled for June 19, have been postponed and will not take place as planned.