Russia-ASEAN dialogue becomes more intensive — Philippine deputy minister

KAZAN, June 19. /TASS/. The dialogue between Russia and member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is proactively evolving and becoming more intensive, Philippine Undersecretary of Trade and Industry Allan Gepty told TASS in conclusion of the Russia-ASEAN Summit.

"At the regional (ASEAN - TASS) level with Russia, I would say that it is also growing. It is very robust. And through the years, I would say that there is an increasing engagement between ASEAN member states and also Russia," the undersecretary said.

"For example, in the case of trade, you will note the increase in our trade performance between the Russian economic community and the Russian economy. If I am not mistaken, I think it is 20-24 by 30 percent. And same thing also when it comes to tourism," Gepty added.

"In other words, there are a lot of opportunities and prospects for our region and Russia," he stressed.