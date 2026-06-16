Zelensky says he asked for technology to produce air defenses from Trump

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said he had asked US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit to provide him with licenses to produce anti-ballistic missile interceptors, but no final response was given by the US leader.

"We have talked with President Trump, and our teams will work on it, so we can obtain licenses to manufacture corresponding ABM systems and interceptor missiles," he said.

According to Zelensky, this time around Trump "reacted positively" to his request.

Ukraine requested licenses to make Patriot systems and relevant rockets from the United States back in 2025, but Washington has left these requests unattended.