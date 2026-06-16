Pakistan to remain key mediator between US, Iran — senior Qatari diplomat

DOHA, June 16. /TASS/. Pakistan will continue to act as the key mediator at talks between the United States and Iran, Majed al-Ansari, an advisor to the Qatari prime minister and the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, assured reporters at a news briefing.

"We support Pakistan-led mediation <...>. Pakistan has played an important role in bringing us here and it will continue to play the role of the key intermediary between the United States and Iran," the Qatari diplomat said, adding that Doha is not planning to take this initiative from Islamabad.

Doha is seriously committed to regional security and it will continue to support Islamabad, al-Ansari emphasized. According to him, the recent crisis showed that Middle East countries can join forces to resolve conflicts on their own.