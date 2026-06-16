Resolving Ukraine conflict is what EU needs, German MEP says

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The European Union is surrounded by conflicts and it needs the Ukraine conflict resolved, said Michael von der Schulenburg, a member of the European Parliament for Germany’s BSW party, previously known as the Buendnis Sahra Wagenknecht party.

"We, the Europeans, need peace more than Russia does. I reiterate that we, the EU – and Russia, too, is Europe – need peace more than the Russian Federation does," the German MEP said. "The reason is if you look at the map of conflicts – and this is a very important method of analysis – we will see that the European Union is surrounded by wars," he explained, referring to the war in Ukraine, the Iran war, Israel’s war in Gaza, Lebanon, in the West Bank, and Syria which he said "is not in a state of peace" either. The ongoing conflicts in Africa, including Sudan and Mali, also "surround" Europe, von der Schulenburg added.

"To be honest, I only hear about war. Do you hear about peace? I constantly hear discussions about war, about the ability to wage war, about preparations for war, and about rearming," he shared. According to him, "exactly these slogans can now be heard in Europe."

"At that, I think that Europe is relatively weak, and individual countries are also too weak," von der Schulenburg said in an interview with the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN) at TASS.

"The Americans have been getting out of this war (Ukraine conflict – TASS) and I think they will continue to get out of it further and even to a larger extent," the parliamentarian argued.