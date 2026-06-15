Turkey’s foreign minister to meet with Putin in Moscow — Turkish Foreign Ministry source

ANKARA, June 15. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and meet with President Vladimir Putin this week, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source told TASS.

"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit the Russian Federation on June 16-17, 2026 at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. During his visit to Moscow, the plan is that he will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and other senior officials, and will also be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin," the source said.