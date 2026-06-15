Iran says its delegation to go on Middle East tour before signing memorandum with US

TEHRAN, June 15. /TASS/. Before signing the memorandum with the United States in Geneva, the Iranian delegation intends to visit several countries in the Middle East, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

"Before the meeting in Geneva, trips to some countries of the region are planned. Detailed information about the tour will be announced after agreeing on [all the details]," he said at a press conference.

Baghaei added that a final decision on "the procedure and mechanism for signing the memorandum of understanding will be made today or tomorrow."