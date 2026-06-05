Issue of removing uranium from Iran not under discussion in talks with US — news agency

TEHRAN, June 5. /TASS/. The issue of removing Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles is not currently being discussed in negotiations with the United States, the Iranian news agency Fars reported, citing a source close to the talks.

According to the source, "the issue of transferring uranium reserves is not on the agenda of the negotiations at this stage."

He noted that "the US side must first take specific and decisive steps aimed at reaching clear and definitive agreements on certain fundamental issues."

In this regard, the source also denied a report by Al Hadath TV claiming that the Islamic Republic had agreed to "transfer part of its [uranium] reserves to a third country," calling it "inaccurate."