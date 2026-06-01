Iranian MFA slams Ukrainian attack on Starobelsk as war crime

TEHRAN, June 1. /TASS/. Tehran has described the Ukrainian army’s attack on a college in the city of Starobelsk, Lugansk People’s Republic, as a war crime and called on all European countries to demonstrate a consistent position, free of "hypocrisy and double standards," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"We strongly condemn this crime. The Kiev regime’s attack on a dorm, which targeted women and children, does not comply with any legal or ethical standards. This is a war crime," he pointed out at a press conference. In this regard, Baghaei called on European nations "to take a firm and consistent stance" and abandon "hypocrisy and double standards."

The Ukrainian military carried out a combined, multi-stage, and deliberate strike on the academic building and dormitory of the Lugansk Pedagogical University’s Vocational College in the city of Starobelsk in the early hours of May 22. As many as 86 children were inside at the time of the attack. The Ukrainian strike killed 21 civilians and left another 65 injured. Among the injured, 42 students are aged between 15 and 22 years.