‘Possible formats of meetings at leadership level’ discussed in Ukraine-US talks

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation discussed with representatives of US President Donald Trump "possible formats of meetings and negotiations at the leadership level" to end the Ukrainian conflict, Vladimir Zelensky stated.

On May 7, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, arrived in Florida for negotiations with US representatives. The details of his meetings and the names of his interlocutors were not disclosed. Today, Zelensky reported that Umerov met with the US leader's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and the US leader's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

"Possible formats of meetings and negotiations at the leadership level were discussed in the United States," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel. He did not specify which possible meetings he was referring to, only indicating that it concerned the end of the conflict.

On May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to meet with Vladimir Zelensky not only in Moscow, but also in a third country, but only to sign a final peace agreement.