German defense minister arrives on unannounced visit to Ukraine — DPA

BERLIN, May 11. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has arrived on an unannounced visit to Kiev to discuss the expansion of cooperation in the defense sector with Ukraine, the DPA news agency reported.

According to the publication, Pistorius’s visit was not announced in advance for security reasons. "Germany and Ukraine are strategic partners, and the cooperation is beneficial for both sides. This opens up opportunities for the implementation of many new projects," Pistorius stated. "The main focus is on the joint development of advanced unmanned systems of all ranges, particularly in the field of providing deep strike capabilities," he said.

Pistorius clarified that the German government aims to create joint ventures with Ukraine. "Furthermore, we plan to use the Brave One platform to support developers capable of presenting promising innovative solutions," he added.

According to German government spokesperson Stefan Cornelius, Germany has provided Ukraine with about €39 billion in humanitarian aid and €55 billion in military aid since February 24, 2022.