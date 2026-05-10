UAE air defenses intercept two Iranian drones — Defense Ministry

DOHA, May 10. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates’ air defense forces intercepted two drones launched from Iran, the country’s Defense Ministry reported.

"The Ministry of Defense announced that on May 10, 2026, UAE air defense systems successfully engaged 2 UAVs launched from Iran," the ministry said in a statement posted on X. There has been no information about any casualties.

Since the start of the conflict around Iran, Emirati air defense forces have intercepted 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,265 drones.