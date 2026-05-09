Hungary's new PM Magyar calls on president to resign

BUDAPEST, May 9. /TASS/. Hungary’s new Prime Minister Peter Magyar has called on the country’s President Tamas Sulyok to resign immediately.

Speaking at the first session of the newly elected parliament, Magyar said the head of state had no right to remain in office because he had covered up wrongdoings of Viktor Orban’s previous government in recent years.

"Tamas Sulyok must not stand in the way of Hungary's democratic renewal and must resign no later than May 31," Magyar said. He accused Sulyok of failing to prevent abuses of power in the social, political, and financial spheres instead of serving as a guardian of the constitution and the rule of law.

"Tamas Sulyok spoke today about representing the entire nation and about the rule of law. This is the first time he has raised these concerns in the past two years, even though he remained silent when Viktor Orban was prime minister," Magyar said.

According to him, Sulyok, who took office in 2024, failed to act "when Orban threatened judges," when "the government used the secret services against the largest opposition party," and when "public funds were embezzled."

"He did not prevent the adoption of unconstitutional laws and did not resist legal tyranny," the prime minister said in a speech broadcast on national television.

Immediately after his party, Tisza, won the parliamentary elections on April 12, Magyar called on Sulyok to resign voluntarily, arguing that he was allegedly a protege of Orban and his Fidesz party. He also threatened to use all available legal and administrative means against the president if Sulyok refused.