IN BRIEF: Victory Day celebrations around the world

AFGHANISTAN

The Immortal Regiment march and festive events marking Victory Day took place in Kabul, Rossotrudnichestvo told TASS.

ALGERIA

The Immortal Regiment memorial march and a festive concert were held in Algeria to mark the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. More than 100 people took part in the events held at the Russian Embassy, head of the Meridian of Friendship association of compatriots living in Algeria Elena Kulagina told TASS.

ARMENIA

Several hundred residents of Yerevan took part in the Immortal Regiment march in the Armenian capital. The ceremonial event began with a liturgy at the Surb Khach church attended by Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin.

AUSTRIA

Russian Ambassador to Austria Andrey Grozov, Russian diplomats, employees of CIS embassies and compatriots honored the memory of Soviet soldiers who fell during the Great Patriotic War, a TASS correspondent reported.

AZERBAIJAN

Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Evdokimov and heads of diplomatic missions of CIS countries laid a wreath and flowers at the military glory memorial in Baku’s Narimanov district on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, a TASS correspondent reported.

BANGLADESH

Memorial events marking the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War took place at the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh, the Russian diplomatic mission in Dhaka told TASS.

BELARUS

A nationwide minute of silence was observed in Belarus in memory of those who died during the Great Patriotic War. At 12:00 local time (the same as Moscow time), the sound of a metronome and requiem music echoed across television and radio broadcasts, military units, streets, squaresб and other public places throughout the country. Warning horns were also heard on transport, and traffic was halted in some areas.

BELGIUM

A ceremonial flower-laying ceremony at the graves of Soviet members of the Belgian Resistance who died fighting Nazism took place at the cemetery in Brussels’ Evere commune, a TASS correspondent reported.

BULGARIA

Bulgarian President Iliyana Yotova, Prime Minister Rumen Radev, and Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Unknown Soldier monument.

CAMBODIA

Around 130 people took part in a ceremonial rally and the Immortal Regiment patriotic event held at the Russian Embassy in Cambodia on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Russian diplomatic mission in Phnom Penh told TASS.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

A ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Victory was held at the Russian House in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, the Officers’ Community for International Security (COSI) told TASS.

CYPRUS

The heads of the diplomatic missions of Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, China, and Cuba in Cyprus jointly honored the memory of victims of the struggle against fascism and Nazism on Victory Day, a TASS correspondent reported.

DENMARK

A memorial ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Victory took place at Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen. Russian diplomats and representatives of Danish civil society laid wreaths and flowers at the Russian Monument, which symbolizes a mass grave of Soviet soldiers and civilians who died in Denmark during World War II, the Russian Embassy told TASS.

EGYPT

Around 100 people took part in the Immortal Regiment march held at the Russian House in Cairo, head of the Coordinating Council of Organizations of Russian Compatriots Living in Egypt Olga Pisklina told TASS.

GEORGIA

Head of the Russian Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy in Georgia Dmitry Olisov and Belarusian Ambassador to Tbilisi Nikolay Rogashchuk laid wreaths at the bust of Hero of the Soviet Union Meliton Kantaria in Tbilisi’s Veterans Culture and Recreation Park, a TASS correspondent reported.

GERMANY

Hundreds of people joined the Immortal Regiment march in Berlin on Victory Day, a TASS correspondent reported. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev took part in the event for the first time.

GREECE

Russian Ambassador to Greece Andrey Maslov, defense attache Alexander Prikhodko, and other Russian diplomats laid a wreath in central Athens at the monument to Soviet soldiers.

INDIA

Large-scale celebrations marking the 81st anniversary of the Great Victory took place in the southern Indian states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Russia’s honorary consul in Trivandrum Ratish Nair told TASS.

ISRAEL

Hundreds of people marched in the Immortal Regiment column on May 9 from the central square of Netanya to the Wings monument dedicated to the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany, a TASS correspondent reported.

ITALY

A ceremonial wreath-laying event dedicated to the 81st anniversary of Victory took place at a cemetery in the town of Palestrina near Rome, a TASS correspondent reported.

KAZAKHSTAN

A ceremonial flower-laying event in memory of those who died during the Great Patriotic War took place near the monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Ivan Panfilov and the 28 Panfilov Guardsmen in Astana’s Zheruiyk Park. Representatives of the Russian and Belarusian embassies and the Russian House took part in the event, a TASS correspondent reported.

LAOS

More than 70 people took part in the Immortal Regiment march and the Garden of Memory patriotic campaign dedicated to the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, which took place at the Russian Embassy in Vientiane, the Russian diplomatic mission told TASS.

LEBANON

A festive Immortal Regiment gathering accompanied by wartime songs took place in the concert hall of the Russian House in Beirut. Hundreds of Russians from across Lebanon, Russian Embassy staff, graduates of Russian and Soviet universities, and members of the local public attended the event, a TASS correspondent reported.

MADAGASCAR

Ceremonial events dedicated to the 81st anniversary of Victory took place at the Russian Embassy in Madagascar. Russian compatriots and representatives of friendly Malagasy NGOs participated in the events, the Russian diplomatic mission said on X.

MALAYSIA

Participants in the Immortal Regiment march walked along the main street of Kuala Lumpur from the Russian Embassy to the Russian House, where an obelisk commemorating those who fell during the Great Patriotic War is located, head of the Coordinating Council of Organizations of Russian Compatriots in Malaysia Alyona Belozertseva told TASS.

MOLDOVA

More than 30,000 people took part in the Victory March in Chisinau despite calls and obstacles from the authorities, former Moldovan President and leader of the Party of Socialists Igor Dodon told TASS.

MONGOLIA

Russian and Mongolian citizens led by Russian Ambassador to Mongolia Alexey Yevsikov held a ceremonial flower-laying event at the country’s main memorial to Soviet soldiers on Zaisan Tolgoi Hill, a TASS correspondent reported. Several thousand residents of the Mongolian capital participated in the Immortal Regiment march.

NETHERLANDS

Memorial events marking the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War took place at the Soviet Field of Glory memorial complex near the Dutch city of Leusden in Utrecht province. Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Vladimir Tarabrin took part in the ceremony and laid a wreath at the monument to Soviet soldiers together with embassy staff, a TASS correspondent reported.

ROMANIA

A ceremony for laying wreaths and flowers at the monument to Soviet soldiers who died liberating Romania from fascist invaders took place in Bucharest on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the Great Victory.

SERBIA

The Immortal Regiment march took place in Belgrade on Saturday, bringing together several hundred Russians and Serbian citizens, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

SLOVAKIA

Memorial events dedicated to liberator soldiers are taking place in Bratislava and other Slovak cities. The Slavin military memorial complex in the Slovak capital became their center, where nearly 7,000 Red Army soldiers are buried.

SPAIN

A flower-laying ceremony at the memorial "To the memory of Soviet volunteers who died in Spain during the Civil War (1936-1939)" took place at Madrid’s Fuencarral cemetery. Diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Spain led by Ambassador Yury Klimenko participated in the event together with colleagues from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan, the embassy said on Telegram.

SWITZERLAND

The Immortal Regiment march took place in Basel near the graves of Soviet soldiers who died during World War II. About 500 people participated in the procession, a TASS correspondent reported.

TAJIKISTAN

The Immortal Regiment march took place in several cities across Tajikistan, including Dushanbe. Several hundred people participated in the marches nationwide, a TASS correspondent reported.

TURKEY

Hundreds of Russian and Belarusian citizens from various regions of Turkey took part in the Immortal Regiment march at the Russian Embassy in Ankara.

TURKMENISTAN

Employees of the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan laid flowers at the Eternal Flame at the People’s Memory memorial in Ashgabat, a TASS correspondent reported. The group of Russian diplomats was headed by Ambassador Ivan Volynkin.

UKRAINE

Residents of Kiev brought flowers to the Eternal Flame in the Park of Eternal Glory on Victory Day to honor those who died during the Great Patriotic War, Novosti.Live publication reported.

Residents of Kharkov also brought flowers to the Glory Memorial, while Odessa residents brought flowers to the monument to the Unknown Sailor, a memorial to fallen Soviet soldiers, Strana publication reported.

UNITED KINGDOM

Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin and diplomats from CIS countries laid wreaths at the memorial to fallen Soviet soldiers in London on Victory Day, a TASS correspondent reported.