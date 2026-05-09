US President says negotiators to be sent to Moscow if it helps Ukraine talks

WASHINGTON, May 9. /TASS/. The United States would be prepared to send its negotiators to Moscow again if this would advance the peace process in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said while answering a TASS question at the White House.

"Well, I would do it. If I thought it would help I would do it," Trump said when asked whether he would send his team to Moscow for further negotiations in light of the ceasefire agreement in Ukraine on May 9, 10 and 11.

He also suggested that the Ukrainian conflict may indeed be coming to an end. "I’d love to see that war end. I’ve settled eight wars, and actually nine, and now it looks like we could have ten, but I would love to make that the tenth. I will tell you I would love to see an end between Russia and Ukraine, that war," the US leader said.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that telephone contacts between Moscow and Washington, as well as US cooperation with Ukraine, had led to agreements on a ceasefire for May 9-11. The agreement was a further development of the ideas voiced during the April 29 telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, he added.