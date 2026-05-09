US President admits further extension of ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine

WASHINGTON, May 9. /TASS/. The US leader Donald Trump admitted that the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine could be extended.

"I’d love to see that war end," he told reporters on the South Lawn in front of the White House.

Trump added that he "would like to see a big extension" of ceasefire.

As has been decided by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow declared a ceasefire from May 8 to 10 during the celebrations of the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. On Friday, it was announced that telephone contacts between Russia and the United States, as well as Washington’s interactions with Kiev, had resulted in agreements on a ceasefire for May 9-11.

The Russian Defense Ministry has reported a complete cessation of hostilities by Russian troops in the area of the special military operation as of midnight on May 8. The Ukrainian army continued to strike Russian military positions and civilian targets.