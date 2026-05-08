US-Iran talks in Pakistan may resume next week

NEW YORK, May 9. /TASS/. A new round of talks between Washington and Tehran could take place in Islamabad next week, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.

The US and Iran are working with mediators to draft a memorandum of understanding that will outline the terms of month-long negotiations to end the war, according to the report. The talks could resume in Islamabad as early as next week, the newspaper noted. If the parties make progress, the initial month-long period could be extended by mutual agreement, according to the publication.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia’s Al Arabiya TV channel reported, citing a diplomatic source, that participants in the consultations, which are being mediated by Pakistan, are "focused on a memorandum of understanding to end the war, open the Strait of Hormuz, and ease the blockade" of the Islamic Republic by the US. That said, Al Arabiya’s source emphasized that "the negotiation process is difficult, with obstacles remaining."