US strikes in Strait of Hormuz not part of Operation Epic Fury — Rubio

ROME, May 8. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claims that new American strikes against targets in the Strait of Hormuz are not part of Operation Epic Fury.

"That's separate and distinct from Operation Epic Fury," he told reporters after visits to the Vatican and Italy, commenting on the US strikes in the Strait of Hormuz. According to his version of events, these strikes were carried out in self-defense. This is why, according to Rubio, questions about a possible violation of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran should be asked to Tehran.

"You should ask that of the Iranians, don't ask me, we didn't fire. They fired on us," Rubio said. "Only stupid countries don't shoot back when you're shot at. And we're not a stupid country. We have to respond to it. The red line is clear: they threaten Americans - they are going to get blown up. I mean, how much clearer can you be than that?" the secretary of state said. "We're going to blow those boats up if they're coming towards our boats. I don't know if that's a red line, but I hope they know it by now."

In addition, he said that the United States is waiting for Tehran's response to Washington's proposals on the conditions for ending hostilities on Friday. "We should know something today. I mean, we're expecting a response from them. We'll see what the response entails. The hope is it's something that it can put us into a serious process of negotiation. We're expecting a response from them today at some point. We have not received that yet in the last hour, but perhaps that will come," the secretary of state said.

He also reiterated that Iran's intention to control shipping in the Strait of Hormuz is unacceptable to the United States. "Obviously, we've seen the reporting overnight that Iran has established, or trying to establish, some agency that's going to control traffic in the strait. That would be very problem. That would actually be unacceptable," Rubio said.