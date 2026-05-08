MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Ukraine is experiencing an acute shortage of air defense missiles, with many batteries standing half-empty, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yury Ignat said.

"Today, we have a shortage of missiles due to certain supply issues. Air Force representatives are constantly working both in the Ramstein [format] and within other negotiating groups, where they have to request even just a few, such as 5-10 missiles, for the PAC-3, NASAMS, IRIS-T, and other systems, since ammunition consumption is very high. Today, the launchers that are part of certain units and batteries are half-empty -- to say the least," he said on the Ukrainian TV channel Rada.

Russian defense agencies previously reported that NATO countries were experiencing a shortage of air defense systems. This was evidenced, among other things, by Poland’s refusal to transfer Patriot air defense systems to the United States. Previously, the European publication Politico also noted that the West faces shortages of air defense systems for Ukraine due to insufficient production volumes.