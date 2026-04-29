NATO chief’s aide to become Germany’s new ambassador to Ukraine — newspaper

BERLIN, April 29. /TASS/. Boris Ruge, who currently serves as NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, will become Germany’s new ambassador to Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported.

According to the magazine, the German cabinet’s approval of Ruge’s nomination is considered a formality. Before working in Brussels, the 64-year-old diplomat held various roles, including deputy chairman of the Munich Security Conference, charge d'affaires at the embassy in Washington, and ambassador to Riyadh. As part of the NATO international secretariat, Ruge is responsible for political issues, including partnerships with countries such as Ukraine, potential expansion of the bloc, policy toward Russia, and arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation.

Ruge joined the diplomatic service in 1989. During the operation in unrecognized Kosovo, he worked at NATO headquarters and served as an advisor to two successive commanders of the alliance’s forces in Kosovo.

The German embassy in Ukraine is currently headed by Heiko Thoms. In February, it was announced that he would be transferred to Madrid. Last summer, Thoms took over as head of the German diplomatic mission in Ukraine at the request of German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. This occurred after the German government appointed Martin Jager, who had headed the embassy before Thoms, as the Federal Intelligence Service head. According to Der Spiegel, a new charge d'affaires is also expected to be appointed at the German embassy in Kiev: Maximilian Rausch, the current head of the economic department, is set to become the new Federal Intelligence Service deputy head.

In addition, plans are in place to bolster the military attache's office in Kiev. The German government intends to encourage German investors to invest in Ukrainian defense enterprises or joint ventures more actively, the magazine concluded.