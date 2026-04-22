Hungary, Slovakia not taking part in EU loan for Kiev

BRUSSELS, April 22. /TASS/. Hungary and Slovakia lifted their veto from the plan to allocate 90 bln euro funding for Ukraine in 2026-2027 but confirmed their refusal to take part in this program, a European diplomatic source told TASS.

"Hungary and Slovakia confirmed they will not participate in the European reparation loan worth 90 bln euro," the source said.

EU Permanent Representatives approved 90 bln euro financing for Kiev and the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions after Hungary and Slovakia lifted their veto, the Cyprus presidency in the EU said earlier.