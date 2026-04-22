Iran to engage all of its resources to hold aggressors accountable — diplomat

TEHRAN, April 22. /TASS/. Iran intends to use all possible resources to protect its rights and hold the US and Israel accountable for attacking the country, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated.

"Iran will use all possible resources to hold the aggressors accountable and protect its rights, including bringing those guilty of war crimes to justice and demanding reparations," the Foreign Ministry press service quoted the diplomat as saying.

On April 6, Baghaei said that any country helping the US and Israel should also bear responsibility for attacks on Iran.