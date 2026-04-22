Iran ready to repel any threat emanating from US, Israel — diplomat

TEHRAN, April 22. /TASS/. The Iranian Armed Forces are ready to defend against any new aggression from the US or Israel, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated.

"Iran did not initiate this forced war, and all its actions are aimed at exercising its inalienable right to self-defense against the military aggression of the US and the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS). In this regard, Iran is attentively monitoring events on the battlefield and in politics and will take all necessary measures to protect the country’s interests and national security. The armed forces are vigilant and ready to protect Iran's integrity from any threats and malicious actions," the Foreign Ministry press service quoted the diplomat as saying.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington's unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests.