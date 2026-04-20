Some EU leaders pursuing militarization course, preparing for war — CSTO chief

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Some European leaders have embarked on a course of militarization and preparations for war, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said.

"The intensification of confrontation at the global and regional levels and the proximity of instability hotspots to the borders of CSTO member states are causing particular alarm and concern. The situation in the Eastern European region of collective security remains extremely difficult. The system of treaties in the field of European security, which served as the cornerstone of security on the continent for decades, has effectively been destroyed. Some European leaders have embarked on a course of militarization and war preparations," he said at a meeting of the organization’s Parliamentary Assembly Council.

Masadykov also confirmed the secretariat’s readiness to continue constructive cooperation with the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, which he called "a key factor in the organization’s steady development." "The parliamentary dimension remains a consistently relevant focus of our work, especially during periods of geopolitical upheaval," the CSTO chief noted.