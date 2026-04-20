CSTO Secretary General notes rising risk of major incidents at nuclear power plants

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Taalatbek Masadykov, pointed out the growing risk of serious incidents at nuclear power plants, which could lead to catastrophic consequences.

"As IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi recently stated in an interview, the possibility of acquiring nuclear weapons is being openly discussed even in countries that have committed to never possessing them. The intensity of NATO exercises near the borders of CSTO member states is increasing, the tension around the Ukrainian crisis is not subsiding, and the West is tightening sanctions against Russia and Belarus," he said at a meeting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council. "The danger of serious incidents at nuclear power plants is increasing, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences for vast territories, including those outside the combat zone."

According to him, under these conditions, the restoration of political and diplomatic dialogue between Russia and the United States, including at the parliamentary level, is of key importance.