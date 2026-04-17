Europe should do everything for US to remain its reliable NATO ally — Stoltenberg

NEW YORK, April 17. /TASS/. The European member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should do their utmost for the US to be their reliable ally in the future, former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told CNN television channel.

"It is important that we do what we can, from the European side, to ensure that the US is [our] reliable ally [within NATO] in the future," he said, answering a question whether the US is a reliable NATO ally, given recent statements by US President Donald Trump.

Stoltenberg noted that currently some disagreements between the US and other NATO nations persist, however, these states can feel secure only by staying together.

Previously, Trump stated that the US will seriously reconsider its course within NATO. According to him, the North Atlantic Treaty alliance did not support Washington in the situation around Iran, though the US spends "trillions and trillions of dollars on NATO.".